They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 16: Pawan Kalyan’s Gangster Action Film Collects 188.52 Crore

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 16: Pawan Kalyan’s craze among audiences is driving the success of his recently released film at the box office. Despite strong competition, the film continues to maintain its steady pace, slowly achieving new milestones. After a slow and steady second week, the film’s total collection now stands at 188.52 crore.

On the 16th day of the release, Pawan’s film’s run has cooled off, and with the film collecting 0.72 crores, i.e, just 72 lakhs. With this, the total reaches 188.52 crore, up from 187.65 crore the day before, slowly approaching the 200 crore mark. However, the film opened with an impressive 63.75 crore, the highest one-day collection. However, the gangster action film still made a business of more than decent.

With the weekend now, the film is likely to witness a bit of a hike, helping it enter the 200 crore club and set new records.

Pawan Kalyan’s gangster action film was released on September 25, and even after 16 days, it is still winning hearts, though the collection has dipped to 72 lakhs on the 16th day.

The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and is directed by Sujeeth. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film has stars like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in main roles.