They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 18: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Struggles To Cross 200 Crore

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 18: With the high competition at the box office, Pawan Kalyan’s film struggles to cross the 200 crore mark even after the third Sunday. Despite that, the film earned a decent amount on the 18th day of the film’s release, taking the total collection to 191.44 crore.

The action-thriller starring the superstar Pawan earned an impressive 169.3 crore in the first seven days of release; however, the collection dipped to 18.5 crore in the second week. With the release of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, Pawan Kalyan’s film saw a decline in earnings, which also contributed to the slow pace.

On the third Saturday and Sunday, the film earned 1.47 crore and 1.34 crore, respectively, collecting a total of 2.74 crore on the third weekend. On the 11th day, the film earned 1.34 crore, taking the total to 191.44 crore.

Pawan Kalyan’s action-thriller was released on September 25, and after 18 days, it is struggling to cross 200 crore. And with the current pace at the box office, it seems difficult for the film to cross 200 crore even after this week, but tables can turn at any time. So let’s wait and watch what happens.

They Call Him OG is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and is directed by Sujeeth. The film also has stars like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in central roles.