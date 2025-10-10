Homebound Box Office Collection Day 13: Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Crosses ₹3.3 Crore, But Sees Midweek Slowdown

After 13 days in theaters, the film has crossed the ₹3.3 crore mark at the Indian box office. While its commercial performance remains limited, the film’s powerful storytelling and international acclaim have helped it carve a niche among discerning urban audiences.

Released on September 26, 2025, Homebound tells an intimate story of belonging, resilience, and human connection. The film has won critical praise for its raw emotional depth. It has been recognized globally, receiving a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes and being selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars. However, its box office journey reflects the challenges faced by niche dramas competing in a crowded marketplace.

The film opened with a modest ₹0.30 crore on Day 1, followed by a slight weekend surge with ₹0.55 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, totaling ₹1.40 crore by the end of the first weekend. Midweek collections saw typical fluctuations, with a dip to ₹0.23 crore on Monday and a rebound to ₹0.35 crore on Wednesday of the first week. The second weekend brought steady but small returns, with ₹0.13 crore on Friday, ₹0.25 crore on Saturday, and ₹0.26 crore on Sunday. The momentum tapered further with ₹0.15 crore on Day 11 and ₹0.10 crore on Day 12.

Day 13 saw an estimated further decline to around ₹0.06 crore (₹6 lakh), marking a roughly 40% drop from the previous day’s collection. This decline is expected for a film with a limited theatrical footprint and niche appeal, indicating that Homebound is entering the final phase of its theatrical run. Despite the slowdown, the cumulative domestic net collection is projected to reach approximately ₹3.32 crore.

Though its box-office numbers remain modest, Homebound has made a significant cultural and artistic impact. The film’s compelling performances—particularly by Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa—and Neeraj Ghaywan’s sensitive direction have garnered widespread appreciation. More than commercial success, the film’s true achievement lies in the meaningful conversations it has inspired and the emotional resonance it has created among audiences.