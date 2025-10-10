Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Homebound Remark, Urges Media Not To ‘Misconstrue’ His Comments

Being in the film industry, you are subjected to controversies and trolling, and this time, filmmaker Karan Johar became netizens’ target after he expressed his disappointment with Homebound’s low box-office performance and his dilemma about making such a film again. His statement about his own film brought him into the crosshairs of netizens, who accused him of giving the film fewer screens, no publicity, etc.

Karan, in an interview, said, ‘I made ‘Homebound’, which was critically acclaimed worldwide, but I can’t say if I’ll take such decisions again in the future. I will feel upset, but I chose this deal for growth comes from profit.”

Breaking his silence after being trolled, Karan Johar issued a clarification about his statements on his film Homebound, making it clear that he is very proud of it.

Karan Johar request the media not to misconstruct his comments on his Instagram story, saying, “I humbly request my friends and members of the media to not miconstrue or misquote my comments on our film HOMEBOUND.. it was an academic chat on the business of our movies I am and will … always be exceptionally proud of HOMEBOUND… it will always shine in our reportoire of films as one of our finest and most sensitively performed and directed films….”

In addition, Karan shared that he is working to make the film reach a larger audience, “We are actively working towards making our film get a large audience and presence on a global stage and are thrilled with the day on day increase in domestic footfalls as well …”

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. And the film has now been selected as India’s official entry to the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.