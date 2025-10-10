They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 15: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Struggles To Enter 200 Crore Club

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 15: Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is ruling over hearts with the steady performance of his film at the box office. However, despite the strong opening, the film is now struggling to make more business even after two weeks of release, failing to enter the 200 crore club. With a strong opening, the film built high expectations in terms of box office numbers, but as the days passed, the collection has now dropped.

By the end of the fifteenth day, Pawan’s action-packed film failed to enter the 200 crore, but it is still slowly approaching the target. Despite being one of the highest-grossing films, it earned only 0.75 crore, i.e, 75 lakhs, on its fifteenth day, dropping slightly from the fourteenth day, and the total collection is now 187.65 crore on Friday, October 10.

Released on September 25, the film had a great run, but the collection is dipping comparatively; however, it still manages to bring in some amount despite tough competition like the blockbuster Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

However, with the craze among the viewers for Pawan Kalyan, the film is likely to earn well this weekend.

Pawan Kalyan’s action-thriller film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and directed by Sujeeth. In addition, the film also has Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key roles.