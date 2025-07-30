[Song] Sidharth & Janhvi’s Almost-Kiss and Chemistry in “Pardesiya” Leaves Us Breathless!

The excitement of fresh onscreen pairings is something that always captivates audiences. Recently, the announcement of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra working together sent waves of joy among fans. Both actors, known for their striking looks and talent, have sparked a lot of interest with their upcoming film, Param Sundari.

The release of the first look teaser only added to the buzz, showcasing their undeniable on-screen chemistry paired with the enchanting voice of Sonu Nigam. After what seemed like an eternity of anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the first song from the film, titled “Pardesiya.”

View Instagram Post 1: [Song] Sidharth & Janhvi's Almost-Kiss and Chemistry in "Pardesiya" Leaves Us Breathless!

After watching this captivating love song, it’s clear that the wait was well worth it! Janhvi and Sidharth not only look great together, but their chemistry truly shines through. The initial spark seen in the teaser and behind-the-scenes moments has blossomed into something even more compelling in “Pardesiya.”

The song is beautifully executed, with voices from Sonu Nigam, Krishnakali Saha, and the talented duo Sachin-Jigar creating an enchanting soundscape that transports listeners to a whimsical realm filled with timeless romance. The visuals are equally stunning, featuring a lush green setting that perfectly complements the romantic theme.

However, what stands out the most is the connection between Janhvi and Sidharth. Just when you think the song can’t get any more romantic, the two share an almost-kiss that is sure to leave viewers breathless and filled with excitement. The chemistry between them promises to be one of the highlights of Param Sundari, making this film one to look out for!