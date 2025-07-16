Love Is In the Air? Mr. Faisu Sparks Dating Rumors After Split With Jannat Zubair

Internet sensation Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) has been in the headlines lately due to his rumored breakup with his rumored girlfriend, Jannat Zubair. Fans speculated the duo’s separation after they unfollowed each other on social media. However, there is no confirmation about their relationship. Faisal also confirmed that he was in a relationship, although he did not reveal the name of his girlfriend. Currently, he is single, as stated in his recent YouTube vlog featuring Influencer Elvish Yadav. However, Mr. Faisu was spotted this time with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga, sparking rumors of a potential dating relationship.

Today, on July 15, Mr. Faisu got spotted in town with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga. The duo posed together for the paparazzi, which prompted them to call them ‘jodi achi lag rahi hai’. In the video, Mr. Faisu and Shefali candidly converse with each other, which also piques the viewers’ curiosity. However, without responding to what they were talking about, the duo left greetings to the paps.

Wearing a casual white t-shirt and denim, Mr. Faisu looked charming while Shefali caught our attention with her sizzling look in a sleeveless red dress with bold cut-outs. Although Mr. Faisu and Shefali didn’t share anything, their chemistry together was visible. Also, the rose in Shefali’s hand left the onlookers confused.

Expressing their doubt, a user asked, “Couple???”

The second said, “Jodi waqai jam.rhi h.”

The third commented, “There bond ufff.”

However, Mr. Faisu and Shefali Bagga haven’t responded to these rumors, but the video makes one thing clear: the duo share a great bond.