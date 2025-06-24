Actors Who Broke Up in 2025: Love, distance and new paths

In 2025, news of many such relationships came from the entertainment world, which were once the favourites of the fans. Some couples kept their relationship private, while some openly announced their breakup. Let’s know about those stars who said goodbye to their relationship this year.

1. Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth

Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth, who played the role of an on-screen couple in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fell in love with each other in real life too. The couple, who got married in 2010, announced their separation in June 2025 after 15 years. Lata shared a post on social media and said that now she and Sanjeev are not together. Both have a son.

2. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s closeness was much talked about during the shooting of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. However, now there are reports that the two have parted ways. Comments and likes on each other’s posts on social media have stopped. Fans also noticed that Kushal did not congratulate Shivangi for her new show, which further fuelled breakup rumours.

3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Priyanka and Ankit, who won hearts with their chemistry in Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16, never made their relationship official but recently the two unfollowed each other on social media. Ankit called it a personal matter, but it was a big sign for fans that all is not well.

4. Jannat Zubair and Faisal Sheikh (Faisu)

Jannat and Faisu’s jodi was extremely loved on social media. But recently Jannat unfollowed Faisu and posted a cryptic message like “let go of the past” on Instagram. At the same time, Faisu hinted at his troubles and relationship problems on the Celebrity MasterChef show. However, neither have not confirmed the breakup.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

The love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, which started during the COVID-19 lockdown, has travelled till marriage. The couple, who got married in December 2020, have now officially divorced after four years.

6. Aman Yatan Verma and Vandana Lalwani

There have also been reports of a rift in the relationship of Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani, who got married in 2016. While Aman has said “No Comments”, Vandana hinted that they are separating by writing “Truth Shall Prevail”. It has been nine years since the marriage and according to reports, the two were trying to mend their relationship for quite some time.

7. Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai

Mugdha and Ravish, who met on the sets of Satrangi Sasural, got married in December 2016. Now, after nine years, they have announced their separation. The two were living separately for the past year and now want to move forward on their paths. They have requested privacy from the public.

8. Sonyaa Ayodhya and Harsh Samorre

Television actress Sonyaa Ayodhya, best known for her role in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, has divorced restaurateur Harsh Samore. According to reports, the two have mutually decided to end their relationship. Sonyaa and Harsh dated for about five years and then tied the knot in a lavish destination wedding in Jaipur on December 12, 2019. However, their relationship is now officially over.

2025 proved to be a testing year for relationships for many famous stars. These couples once shared happiness and dreams together, but now decided to walk separate ways. It was heartbreaking news for the fans, but everyone has their own life and decisions and we all should respect their decisions.

