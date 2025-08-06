Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Purab’s Emotional Outburst Targets Bhagyashree, Rishabh Spellbound

Viewers can gear up for an intense drama in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season as emotions run high when Purab finally reaches his breaking point. Naysa makes her comeback like the usual vamps; however, Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) is unaware of the truth and finds it difficult to choose Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) over his father.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 38 airing on 6 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Nysa makes her return, looking all cunning and dangerous. Her facial expressions hint at the upcoming storm in Rishabh’s life. On the other hand, Purab, unable to bottle up his frustration, burst out in front of Rishabh. He confronts Rishabh, telling him that he is growing weak because of that woman (Bhagyashree), highlighting that he has been distracted from his main goal to get justice for their father. Rishabh, confused and clueless, is left spellbound as he fails to ignore his feelings for Bhagyashree.

Will Rishabh discover the truth, or will he seek revenge from Bhagyashree despite everything she does for him?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.