Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Warns Sonalika, Shivansh Stays Critical

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years, marked by significant highs and lows. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has been engaging drama revolving around Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Shivansh (Namik Paul). Prarthana performs Shiv Tandav to save her husband Shivansh. On the other hand, Sonalika blames Prarthana for Shivansh’s condition and instigates Bua Maa.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3163, airing on 5 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Raunak meets Sonalika and finds something fishy about her. He warns her that if anything happens to Prarthana, he will do such a thing with her that she won’t be able to find herself. Raunak’s warning fumes Sonalika. On the other hand, Shivansh stays critical and the doctors try to bring him to his senses.

At the same time, Prarthana performs Shiv Tandav for Shivansh. The doctor actively tries to save Shivansh, and Sonalika continues her cunning ploy. She asks Bua Maa to choose between Shivansh’s safety and his stubbornness, instigating her against Prarthana.

Will Sonalika succeed in her cunning ploy?

