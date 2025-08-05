Vivian Dsena To Make His TV Comeback—Is Naagin 7 His Next Big Project? [Reports]

Vivian Dsena, the Indian television heartthrob who last appeared in Bigg Boss 18 and ended up as a first runner-up, is reportedly gearing up for a grand comeback on TV, fueling fans’ excitement and curiosity about what the actor will come up with this time. The anticipation is building because the actor is collaborating with the queen of Indian television, producer Ekta Kapoor, this time.

According to the media reports, in a fun chat with Ekta Kapoor, she confirmed that actor Vivian Dsena is all set to make his TV comeback. However, she didn’t mention the show or his upcoming project. Since Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for the launch of her upcoming supernatural show Naagin 7, rumours surface that Vivian is likely to be the male lead in the seventh installment of Naagin.

However, an official confirmation is still awaited, but rumours are that Vivan has been approached for the male lead of Naagin 7. In contrast, according to the Saas Bahu Aur Saazish reports, actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently shot a promo for Naagin 7. They also revealed that she shared her intention to quit the show if it delays again, due to her prior commitments. But confirmation from the actress is yet to be made.

Vivian Dsena is a popular Indian actor. He rose to fame with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He has also appeared in shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kasamh Se, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, and more. He has also participated in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.