A Look Back At Bigg Boss Winners (Season 1 to 18)

Every season brings drama, emotions, friendships, rivalries, and ultimately, one contestant who walks away with the trophy. From household names to complete newcomers, the winners of Bigg Boss have represented a mix of resilience, strategy, and connection with the audience.

Let’s walk down memory lane and revisit the champions who survived the chaos and claimed the ultimate title — the Bigg Boss Winner.

Season-Wise Bigg Boss Winners

1. Season 1 (2006) – Rahul Roy: Calm, composed, and strategic — the first-ever Bigg Boss winner.

2. Season 2 (2008) – Ashutosh: The rustic, relatable commoner who connected instantly with viewers.

3. Season 3 (2009) – Vindu Dara Singh. Known for his simplicity and emotional warmth.

4. Season 4 (2010) – Shweta Tiwari.The first female winner — strong, dignified, and inspiring.

5. Season 5 (2011): Juhi Parmar. Balanced and grounded, Juhi played the game with grace.

6. Season 6 (2012) – Urvashi Dholakia: Fierce and opinionated — a dominant presence in the house.

7. Season 7 (2013) – Gauahar Khan. Passionate and outspoken, she fought every battle with heart.

8. Season 8 (2014-15) – Gautam Gulati. Charismatic and bold — his “We love Gautam” chant became iconic.

9. Season 9 (2015-16) – Prince Narula: A reality TV king who played fearlessly and led with loyalty.

10. Season 10 (2016-17) – Manveer Gurjar, the first commoner winner, was grounded and loved by the masses.

11. Season 11 (2017-18): Shilpa Shinde’s emotional journey and conflicts won hearts across India.

12. Season 12 (2018) – Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. Calm, composed, and fiercely loyal — she stayed true to herself.

13. Season 13 (2019-20) – Sidharth Shukla. The most iconic winner — strong, controversial, and unforgettable.

14. Season 14 (2020-21) – Rubina Dilaik. Opinionated and emotionally strong — a commanding presence throughout.

15. Season 15 (2021-22) – Tejasswi Prakash. Glamorous, witty, and confident — her romantic arc with Karan Kundrra added charm.

16. Season 16 (2022-23): Altaf Tadavi, aka MC, is the rapper who brings raw street energy and stays real until the end.

17. Season 17 (2023-24) – Munawar Faruqui.Smart, silent, and strategic — a dark horse who won hearts and minds.

18. Season 18 (2024-25) – Karan Veer Mehra, a calm, collected player who used maturity and strategy to overcome the chaos and emerge victorious.

The Verdict

These 18 winners are more than reality show champions — they’ve become pop culture legends. Some came to rediscover themselves, others to prove a point. But all of them left with a legacy.

As Bigg Boss 19 kicks off, one question remains: Who will be the next name to join this iconic list?