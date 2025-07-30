The Wait Is Over! Advance Booking for the Ultimate Family Entertainer, Son of Sardaar 2, Is Now Open!

Get ready to experience unstoppable laughter and a wholesome dose of family fun as Ajay Devgn and his clan gear up to light up the big screen with Son of Sardaar 2 on 1st of August 2025! Promising double the comedy, double the drama, and double the madness, this ultimate entertainer is surely going to turn your theatre visit into a joyous family celebration.

With excitement reaching new heights, the makers have OPENED ADVANCE BOOKING, inviting audiences to lock in their seats and be among the first to witness the laughter-filled chaos unfold on the big screen.

Enhancing this movie-going experience, a special offer has been introduced, encouraging families to come together and revel in this cinematic treat at 50% off on first day upto Rs. 200 with a special code: SOS2.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film boasts a power packed starcast featuring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

If the first film brought the masti, this one promises to double it.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

Produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. Son Of Sardaar 2 is releasing on 1st August, 2025.