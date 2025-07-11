Exclusive: Ajay Devgn replies to the viral meme, Mrunal Thakur on Ajay, Son Of Sardaar 3 & More

Ajay Devgn returned with ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ after 12 years, and this time, he is with Mrunal Thakur, who is bringing new freshness to the film. While the glimpse of the film made everyone laugh at the trailer launch event, the answers of the stars won hearts.

Ajay Devgn was asked, “Your songs and memes made on them are going viral, what is your opinion on this?”

Ajay replied smilingly in his signature cool style, “I find memes very funny. That idea was funny too. Only that thing which entertains people goes viral.”

His simple but smart answer created a wave of laughter in the media as well.

Mrunal Thakur was asked, “How easy or difficult was it to work with a senior and intense actor like Ajay Devgn?”

Mrunal said without hesitation, “It was an absolute delight! When I came back from Edinburgh after finishing the shoot, the first call I made was to Ajay Sir and said, I miss you!”

She further said, “The entire team made me feel at home. From Sanjay Mishra to Chunky Panday, everyone supported me so much that I felt I was with old friends.”

Mrunal also spilled beans on Son Of Sardaar 3, “I can’t wait to be cast again! I will say yes today itself if the call comes.”

The cast of the film is also strong—Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena. Special Mention: Mukul Dev, for whom this is his last film.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is releasing in theatres on 25th July 2025 and if the trailer and cast are anything to go by, the film is going to be a full-package of desi humour, action and emotion.

