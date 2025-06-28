Maa Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharp Drop After Decent Opening

Kajol’s new film Maa has made a decent start at the box office on the first day. The film earned 4.50 crore on the first day (Friday), based on early estimates. The film got an occupancy of around 20.52% in the Hindi belt, which can be considered satisfactory for a mid-scale film.

However, the film’s earnings saw a drop on the second day, Saturday. According to Sacnilk early reports, the film has done business of only 0.24 crore so far on the second day. So far, the total collection of Maa in two days is around 4.74 crores.

Maa is an Indian Hindi-language mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia. The film is Kajol’s first horror film, in which she plays the lead and title role. The story of the film revolves around a mother who goes to any extent to save her child from supernatural forces.

The film is considered to be a sequel to the universe of ‘Shaitan’ and is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios, while Kumar Mangat Pathak is the co-producer.

Apart from Kajol, the film also stars actors like Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryasikha Das, Yaani Bhardwaj, Rupakatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in important roles.

The film is written by Ajit Jagtap, Ameel Kian Khan, and Sevan Quadras. It is edited by Sandeep Francis and produced under the banner of Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The release date of the film is 27 June 2025 and its length is 133 minutes.

The initial collections of the film have been good, but the drop on Saturday has disappointed a bit. Now it is expected that the film gets a good response on Sunday and its collection rises again. The weekend figures will decide whether the film will be able to survive in the long run or not.

