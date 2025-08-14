Weapons Box Office Day 6 – ₹55.57 Crore Domestic, Nears ₹766 Crore Worldwide

Zach Cregger’s Weapons is proving to be one of 2025’s biggest horror success stories. Two weekends in, the film continues to post robust daily numbers, driven by strong word-of-mouth and Warner Bros.’ winning streak with original thrillers. After a stellar opening weekend, Day 6 maintained momentum, contributing a hefty sum to the film’s global tally.

Day 6 Collection

Domestic (US & Canada): ₹55.57 crore (approx. US $6.7 million)

Cumulative Domestic Total: ₹460.06 crore (approx. US $55.5 million)

Estimated Worldwide Total (till Day 6): ₹766 crore (approx. US $92 million)

International markets have contributed roughly ₹305.94 crore (approx. US $36.5 million)

Performance Recap – First Six Days

Day Earnings (₹ crore) Cumulative (₹ crore)

Day 1 (Fri) ₹150.81 ₹150.81

Day 2 (Sat) ₹116.28 ₹267.09

Day 3 (Sun) ₹94.36 ₹361.45

Day 4 (Mon) ₹43.58 ₹405.03

Day 5 (Tue) ₹56.02 ₹461.05

Day 6 (Wed) ₹55.57 ₹516.62 (domestic only)

Market Insights

The film’s strongest market is North America, but overseas numbers—particularly from eight key international territories where it opened at No. 1—are bolstering the global gross.

India has contributed significantly in terms of curiosity but remains a niche market for this genre; exact Indian figures are yet to be widely reported.

Critical reception and high audience scores have ensured minimal drop from Monday to Tuesday and Tuesday to Wednesday, a positive sign for its long-term box office run.

Conclusion

With ₹55.57 crore collected domestically on Day 6 and a worldwide total approaching ₹766 crore, Weapons is well on its way to becoming one of the year’s top global earners in the horror genre. If the current pace continues, the ₹1,000 crore milestone could be within reach before the end of its theatrical run.