Ajay Devgn Vs Shah Rukh Khan: Biggest Box Office Clash Of 2026!

Bollywood is set to witness a big explosion once again! On one side is Singham Ajay Devgn, who is returning with ‘Drishyam 3’, and on the other side is King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to make a comeback at the box office with his much-awaited film ‘King’. And the interesting thing is that both these films may come face to face on 2 October 2026, i.e. Gandhi Jayanti.

Recently, the news came out that Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Pathak are coming together once again for ‘Drishyam 3’. The shooting will begin at the end of 2025 and the release date of the film has been locked on Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

The Drishyam franchise has already shown its dominance. Drishyam 2 grossed 241 crores net at the Indian box office, which proves that the audience has a deep connection with this story. Now the expectations are even higher for the third part.

After giving three superhit films in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan took a break, but now he is preparing for a bang comeback in 2026. ‘King’, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand, is another big collaboration of the two after Pathan.

It is being said that the star cast of the film is tremendous and it is being prepared as a mega event film. According to reports, ‘King’ can also be released on Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

If this clash is confirmed, it could become the biggest box office war in Bollywood history. Earlier in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardar’ were released simultaneously.

There was high-voltage drama in both the films, and there was also a controversy over screen sharing, but in the end both the films were hits. ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ earned 120.65 crores, while ‘Son of Sardar’ crossed the mark of 105.03 crores.

This is no less than a treat for the fans, Vijay Salgaonkar’s brain tricks on one hand and Shah Rukh’s action avatar on the other. Both the films are already in high buzz due to their respective franchises or directors.

Now it remains to be seen whether these two mega films really come face to face, or one of them changes course. But one thing is certain Bollywood is going to get another historic clash!

So get ready, on 2 October 2026, ‘Maidaan-e-Jung’ will be set at the box office, Ajay Devgan vs Shahrukh Khan!