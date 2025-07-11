Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer: Induces A Massy Hysterical Laughter

Colourful, vibrant and absolutely massy is what you can utter after watching the trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2. The Ajay Devgn starrer is all set to give you the giggles in the right places.

The punchlines are on top. The trailer brims with cleverly timed humour, signature one-liners, and an infectious energy that captures the spirit of classic Bollywood masala entertainers. Ajay Devgn returns with his trademark swagger, meticulously blending comedy with action, while the vibrant visuals and foot-tapping background score add to the film’s festive charm. Mrunal Thakur brings a refreshing presence, and the supporting cast, including Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra, seem to deliver comic gold. Overall, the Son of Sardaar 2 trailer promises a riotous, crowd-pleasing entertainer that’s tailor-made for the big screen.

The sequel comes with a double dose of laughter and messier comic grounds. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, the film brings together a dynamic ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. A sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, the film promises a fresh blend of high-octane action, sharp wit, and vibrant Punjabi flavor. With its flavourful storyline and star-studded cast, Son of Sardaar 2 aims to deliver an entertaining cinematic experience for audiences across generations.

The film shall hit the theatres on 25th July. Get ready to taste laughter like never before.