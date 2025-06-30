Box Office Update: MAA storms box office with 25.41 Cr worldwide weekend

India’s first myth-horror film ‘MAA’ has registered a great opening at the box office. The audience likes the film’s unique concept and the horror story related to mythology. Kajol’s first entry in this horror genre has also been highly praised by critics. The film earned a total net of 18.43 crore in India over the weekend, while the worldwide gross collection reached 25.41 crore.

The film started with 4.93 crore on Friday. It jumped on Saturday and earned 6.26 crore. On Sunday, the film collected 7.24 crores with a further increase of 16%, taking the total weekend India net collection to 18.43 crores. On a gross basis, the weekend total of the film in India was 21.75 crores, while 3.66 crores came from overseas, taking the worldwide total to 25.41 crores.

However, on the fourth day, that is Monday, the film’s earnings saw a decline. According to the initial estimate of Sacnilk, the film earned a net of only 0.13 crores (Rs 13 lakhs). This decline can be considered a part of the general trend of weekdays, but it will be interesting to see whether the film’s hold remains on the audience in the coming days.

‘MAA’ is directed by Vishal Furia, and is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The film stars Kajol in the lead role, along with Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Jitin Gulati in pivotal roles.

The film is not just being touted as a horror movie, but is also being called a genre-breaking project that blends mythology and horror to give the audience a new experience.

