Son Of Sardaar 2: Loud, Lovable Ride Full of Desi Madness; Cast, Trailer & More

After 12 years, the sequel to ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘Son of Sardaar 2‘, is back to rock once again. This time, the story has moved from the streets of Punjab to the valleys of Scotland, and the question is, “He survived Punjab, will he survive Scotland too?”

Ajay Devgn has returned in the style of his popular character Jassi, with the same desi swag and powerful dialogues, but this time, the magic of a desi turban in a foreign land.

While the trailer is a shower of laughter on one hand, it is also a blast full of action and punchlines. From the pole-dancing granny to Sunny Deol’s mimicry and the sharp satire on the countries that drop bombs on India, all this shows that the film is a full-on mass entertainer.

Mrunal Thakur’s freshness and Ajay Devgn’s old swag This time, the new entry in the film is Mrunal Thakur, who brings a new freshness to the screen as Jassi’s new romantic interest. Her innocence and sparkle balance Ajay Devgn’s desi chic beautifully.

The cast of the film is also very fun and strong, experienced and fun actors like Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Ashwini Kalsekar and Sharat Saxena will add colour to it.

Mukul Dev’s character is also special in the film. This is believed to be his last film after his untimely demise in May 2025, and the trailer pays a special tribute to him.

Ajay Devgn is known for his serious films, and a series of films like Drishyam, Raid, and Golmaal have made him a family favourite. But ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ escapes this image, promising a lively and fun film.

Filled with desi chic, comic timing, and colourful visuals, the film will take the audience back to the world of laughter. Mrunal Thakur’s freshness and Devgn’s desi energy make this film a perfect family entertainer.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ will soon hit the theatres on 25th July 2025 as a laughter pill, get ready for a fun-filled ride!

