Bollywood’s Fitness Queens: How Sara Ali Khan & Mrunal Thakur Stay Fit And Fabulous

Being an actress, it becomes very important to be fit to be able to shape into any character tirelessly. Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur are fitness queens who not only keep themselves fit but educate and motivate others for fitness because staying fit is important for every human, no matter what you do. So let’s have a short glimpse into both the divas’ fitness routines, which keep them in shape and healthy.

Sara Ali Khan’s Fitness Routine

Sara shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen indulging herself in a dedicated fitness routine. The actress especially focused on building strength with the rope-pulling exercise with some heavy workouts. The actress looked tired, but she continued to complete a specific set, which highlights her dedication and passion for fitness. Alongside, the actress also asked fans and followers to try daily workouts as this will make them happy and smile. She said, “Some Jaadu, you have to do apne aap. Workout the binge and the paap. So, daily workout one must try. Taaki aapko bhi mann muskuraye.”

Watch here-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLCisGFIDqQ/?igsh=c240ZG13MWNvanZ0

Mrunal Thakur’s Fitness Routine

Mrunal also shared a couple of stories, showcasing a glimpse into her dedicated exercise as the actress is unable to practice fitness due to being busy with shoots. However, the actress’s fitness routine is all about building strength, flexibility, and a healthy mood. Her hum routine includes strength building with stretching on the machine with some yoga poses and also string pulling to strengthen the shoulders and hands.

Watch here-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLCp9cDI5x_/?igsh=eHU5a2gwdDcyNWJh

This dedicated time for fitness in the gym helps to keep Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur fit and fabulous, making them a true inspiration.

So, whose fitness routine would you like to follow?