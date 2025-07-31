Dacoit Cast Surprises Mrunal Thakur Ahead of Her 33rd Birthday

Mrunal Thakur, turning 33 on August 1 2025, received a beautiful pre-birthday surprise on the sets of her upcoming film, Dacoit. The film’s team, along with her co-star Adivi Sesh, orchestrated a heartfelt celebration that brought her great joy and made her emotional.

The celebration included a special cake-cutting moment, filled with cheerful vibes that made the day even more memorable for Mrunal. The touching video of the surprise has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans showering her with love and warm birthday wishes.

As the female lead in Dacoit, Mrunal expressed her deep gratitude to the team for making her day so special. It’s worth noting that Shruthi Haasan was originally slated for the lead role, but after she exited the project, Mrunal took on the part. Stay tuned for more updates!