Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Earns 6.75 Crores First Day

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited comedy film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ finally hit the theaters on 1 August 2025. The film earned a net of 6.75 crores (estimated) in India on its first day, which is considered a good start.

This film is a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit comedy ‘Son of Sardaar’. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it stars tremendous actors like Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. This film is also the last film of the late actor Mukul Dev, which creates an emotional connection with the film.

A combination of story and entertainment

The story revolves around a man who tries to get a couple’s family’s acceptance by calling himself a war hero. There is a lot of comedy, full entertainment, and Punjabi tadka during this.

The Hindi occupancy on the opening day was 22.56%, which can be better over the weekend as Ajay Devgn has a large fan base, and the family audience likes this light-hearted film a lot.

The film has been shot at beautiful locations like Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, which make the film a visual treat. Talking about the songs, big names like Jaani, Tanishk Bagchi, and Lijo George – DJ Chetas have given music, which have already gone viral on social media.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ has solidly started at the box office. Now it remains to be seen how much the film’s earnings jump over the weekend. This film, which gives a full dose of laughter, emotion, and entertainment, can become popular among the family audience.

