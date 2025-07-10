Ajay Devgn can’t dance s**la, but still he rocks the stage

Rhymes perfect with our very favourite number from Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Pappu Can’t Dance S**la. Isn’t it? A bit of humour at your day’s end is that cherry on the top. Dance isn’t a cup of tea for Ajay Devgn. It’s no more a secret. The ‘Singham’ fingers do all the talking instead, and we love it. Well, for the aura that Ajay Devgn carries. The energy speaks millions, and travels faster than light. Ajay Devgn’s screen presence is what we adore. With time, his dancing fingers have started to hold significance, and is now outright Ajay Devgn style.

And we see it once again! Son Of Sardar 2 is making all the buzz, tuning to the masses. The song Pehla Tu Duja Tu is out, featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. We see a bit of humorous interaction, while romance pours in. The song gorgeously brings the nuances of first love and heartfelt emotions.

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, along with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, this vibrant track is brought to you by Jio Studios and Devgn Films under the banner of SOS2 Limited Production.

And yet again, Ajay Devgn proves that he doesn’t need fancy footwork to rule the frame. His effortless charm, that unshakable screen presence, and of course, those iconic dancing fingers — it’s all there in Pehla Tu Duja Tu. The humour is subtle, the romance is heartfelt, and the energy is unmistakably Devgn. Son Of Sardar 2 is clearly striking the right chords with the masses, and this song is just the beginning. Because let’s face it, Ajay Devgn may not dance, s**la, but when he’s on screen, the floor still belongs to him.