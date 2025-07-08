Clothes Off, Camera On: Embracing Ignominy

Caught you scrolling!

The era of influencer is gone. Now it’s the era to fetch your pupils on impropriety. Celebrate it.

Tell me, how often, whether in between your work, or travel, do you find yourself, mindlessly scrolling through Instagram? It’s this guilty pleasure, right? And we get it. Dissolving memories, upgraded stress, and the algorithm just understands you more than anyone in this world, right now. Is what you feel.

But there’s an unseen loop there. Deadly. Demonic. Dilemmatic. You scroll, swipe and pause to watch reels, thinking it is doing nothing to your brain, but it is. And in 2025, the hideous content that we get to see online, is an absolute disgrace to your vision.

The reel culture is not the problem. Not all content is bad. People are creating reels that can educate minds. But what is the matter with certain personalities getting caught up starkly naked and unclad? The camera focussing on obnoxiously ‘oops’ moments every now and then, and these reels are there all over, open to all, visible to all.

These personalities aren’t public figures. They aren’t influencers we’ve grown familiar with over the years. Not the ones who earned attention through effort, storytelling, or some sense of substance. These are random profiles. Faceless accounts. People who show up out of nowhere, do something outrageous, and are gone before you’ve even had the chance to decide what you just watched.

And here’s what stings a little deeper: it doesn’t bring them fame. It doesn’t bring them respect. There’s no career forming out of these flashes of embarrassment. Just a few seconds of exposure followed by digital oblivion. The cost? Their image. Their voice. Sometimes, their future.

It’s not just about what’s being posted. It’s about how easily we consume it. The normalisation of nudity, staged accidents, wardrobe malfunctions and borderline shameful content is unsettling. Not because we’re prudes, but because no one seems to care anymore. Because the line has vanished.

And the audience? We’re complicit. Not by intent, perhaps, but by habit. We scroll, we tap, we share. We consume this content so passively, so frequently, that even our shock is automated. And in doing so, we push the algorithm to ask for more of the same.

The result is a cycle. Impropriety becomes an impression. Ignominy becomes currency. And there’s no real accountability, because no one really knows who these people are. Their relevance is as brief as the reel itself.

It’s easy to laugh it off. To shrug and say, “It’s just content.” But that phrase, just content, has become an excuse for a much bigger shift in how we behave, how we value each other, and how we present ourselves.

We’re not asking for polished perfection. We’re not against rawness or realness. But there’s a difference between being authentic and being exposed. Between expression and exploitation. And sadly, in the current digital climate, that line is being erased one scroll at a time.

We need to pause and ask: What are we really watching? Who are we enabling? And at what cost?

Because the camera may be on, but the purpose behind it is often painfully absent.