The Brilliance Of Farhan Akhtar Is Back With 120 Bahadur

To play a soldier is simple. To carry the weight of sacrifice without turning it into spectacle is rare. In 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar steers his soul into it. We see the fire in his eyes, not the rage of battle, but the acceptance of it. The look of a man who knows he may not return, and yet chooses to stand firm. When he says, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge,” it is no catchphrase. It is a vow that makes you shiver.

Farhan dismantles himself to make space for his characters. Ego, vanity, comfort, all stripped away until only the raw truth of the role remains. This process is not performative; it’s an excavation of self.

He steps in after 2021 to mark it as a continuation of a career forged in relentless discipline. From the vulnerability he poured into Rock On!! to the grueling physical transformation for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and the disciplined fighter’s physique he sculpted for Toofaan, Farhan’s commitment runs deep. He never trades authenticity for applause.

120 Bahadur feels less like a commercial war film and more like a solemn tribute. It refuses the usual patriotic slogans and empty bravado. Instead, it invites us to sit with the heavy silence of sacrifice, the kind that does not demand recognition but commands respect.

In his portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Farhan sheds bravado and posturing. What remains is a soldier burdened with history and duty, quiet, powerful, and utterly real. The film’s visuals, the snow-covered battlefields, the cold winds, only amplify the gravity in his gaze.

While we go gaga over the dazzle, Farhan Akhtar reminds us that true transformation is an internal war. It is slow, private, and fought with unwavering dedication.

The brilliance is back. But it was never really gone. It was simply preparing itself for this moment — this battlefield.