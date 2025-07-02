Maa Box Office Day 6: Kajol’s Film Sees Sharp Drop Mid-Week, Total Collection 23.16 Cr

Kajol’s starrer film Maa had caught the attention of the audience by performing well in the first weekend. The film started with 4.65 crores on the first day and earned 6 crores on the second day. It jumped further on Sunday and crossed the 7 crore mark. In the first three days, the film collected a total net collection of 17.65 crores, which shows that the audience was excited about the film.

According to data in Sacnilk, however, as soon as the weekday started, the film’s earnings fell drastically. On Monday, the film earned 2.5 crores, while on Tuesday it improved slightly and rough data of 2.85 crores came out. But on the sixth day that is Wednesday, the film’s earnings fell sharply and it was reduced to only 0.16 crores. With this, the total Indian net collection of the film has become 23.16 crores.

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgan Films and Jio Studios. The film stars Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Jitin Gulati in important roles.

Now the film’s further earnings will depend on how strong the word of mouth of the audience remains and whether the film is able to pick up pace again by the weekend. The falling earnings on the sixth day compared to the first five days indicate that the film needs strong content and audience support for the long haul.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for the latest Bollywood box office information.