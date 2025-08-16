Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 29: Ahaan Panday- Aneet Padda’s Musical Film Crosses 323.42 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 29: Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has created a stir at the box office. The film is a musical love story starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The story of Vaani and Krish is presented through writing and music, which has touched the hearts of the audience.

On Friday, August 15th, the 29th day, the film earned an estimated 0.62 crore, taking its total India net collection to 323.42 crore. The film crossed the 172.75 crore mark in the first week, 107.75 crore in the second week, 28.25 crore in the third week, and 14.05 crore in the fourth week. Whereas the worldwide collection crossed 544.7 crores, India grossed 388.45 crores, and overseas 156.25 crores. This data is from sacnilk.com.

On 16th August 2025, the audience’s interest is still intact.

The cinematography, emotional touch, and music of Saiyaara are being appreciated by the audience. The film’s songs are trending on social media, increasing their popularity continuously.

This film is Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s debut project on the big screen, and the audience has wholeheartedly accepted this fresh pair. Mohit Suri’s well-directed banner and Yash Raj’s banner have given the audience an emotional and musical masterpiece.

If the film continues at this pace over the weekend, Saiyaara can soon join the 500 crore club. In terms of earnings, this film has left behind many big-star films.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for every box office-related news.