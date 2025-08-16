Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 22: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Film Earns 57.56 crores in India Net

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 22: The Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii, released on 25 July 2025, has performed well at the box office since its debut. According to data from Sacnilk.com, on Friday, August 15, the film added about 0.13 crores in its 22nd day. The total India net collection so far has been 57.56 crores. Worldwide, it is 83.76 crores, India’s gross is 65.76 crores, and overseas, 18 crores.

The film opened with 5.2 crores on the first day.

The film is a romantic action comedy written and directed by Pandiraj. It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Sathya Jyothi Films produces it, and it is Vijay Sethupathi’s 51st film. The film was shot in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli from August 2024 to February 2025.

The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by M. Sukumar, and editing handled by Pradeep E. Raghav. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics after its release, the popularity of Vijay Sethupathi among the audience has kept the theatres crowded.

It will be interesting to see if the film can maintain its momentum in the coming weekend and move towards the 100 crore club.

