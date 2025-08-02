A Look Back At Bigg Boss Runners-Up (Season 1 to 18)

For every winner who lifts the trophy, there’s a runner-up whose journey is just as powerful. From Carol Gracias in Season 1 to Abhishek Kumar in Season 17, these contestants came close, only to be missed by a whisker. Yet, many of them went on to earn more fan love than the winners themselves.

1. Season 1 – Carol Gracias- Supermodel Carol came close to winning with her calm, composed game and classy presence.

2. Season 2 – Raja Chaudhary- Known for his aggressive yet entertaining personality, Raja made the season unforgettable.

3. Season 3 – Pravesh Rana- The model-turned-actor gave tough competition with charm and dignity.

4. Season 4 – Dalip Singh Rana (The Great Khali)- WWE wrestler Khali impressed fans with his gentle giant side and global fanbase.

5. Season 5 – Mahek Chahal- Mahek’s emotional depth and strong bonds inside the house earned her a finalist spot.

6. Season 6 – Imam Siddique- One of the most iconic and controversial contestants ever — wild, witty, and dramatic.

7. Season 7 – Tanisha Mukerji- Kajol’s sister stayed true to her calm and composed nature, finishing just behind Gauahar Khan.

8. Season 8 – Karishma Tanna- Stylish and strong-willed, Karishma stood tall against Gautam Gulati till the end.

9. Season 9 – Rishabh Sinha- The wildcard entrant made waves with confidence and unique gameplay.

10. Season 10 – Bani J- Fitness icon and reality show veteran, Bani was a fan-favourite throughout.

11. Season 11 – Hina Khan- Known for her bold game and fashion statements, Hina redefined the role of a TV bahu.

12. Season 12 – S. Sreesanth- The cricketer brought his emotional and unpredictable personality to the finale stage.

13. Season 13 – Asim Riaz- The underdog who became a nationwide sensation with his loyalty and fitness journey.

14. Season 14 – Rahul Vaidya- Singer Rahul brought music, romance, and strong opinions to the BB house.

15. Season 15 – Pratik Sehajpal- The emotional powerhouse who earned a cult following among the youth.

16. Season 16 – Shiv Thakare- A true strategist and team player, Shiv was hailed as one of the best runners-up.

17. Season 17 – Abhishek Kumar- Known for his emotional transformation and intensity, Abhishek won hearts till the very end.

18. Season 18 – Vivian Dsena- A surprise package this season — Vivian’s composed nature and steady gameplay took him to the runner-up spot

What unites all these names is not the second-place finish, but the impact they left behind. Many built huge careers, bagged endorsements, and became digital stars post-show.

The Verdict: Being a runner-up in Bigg Boss doesn’t mean you lost — it means you came, played, and conquered in your way. Sometimes, not holding the trophy doesn’t stop you from holding the spotlight.