Hina Khan’s On-Camera ‘Oops’ Moment with Husband Rocky Jaiswal Goes Viral at Pati Patni Aur Panga Shoot

TV’s favourite bahu Hina Khan is again in the headlines, but this time the reason is an ‘oops moment’ that got caught on camera. Hina, who recently tied the knot with husband Rocky Jaiswal, was seen on the sets of Colors TV’s upcoming show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ on July 31.

But then something happened that could not escape the eyes of the people in the video. Hina leans in to kiss her husband, Rocky, but Rocky suddenly turns his face away. Hina reacts immediately and starts looking in the other direction, as if nothing happened. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, and fans share this funny moment.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s love story is no less than a film script. The two, who met on the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ sets in 2012, got married in an intimate ceremony on 4 June 2025 after spending 13 years together.

‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ is Colors TV’s new reality show, which will be telecast every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. starting August 2.

Seven real-life TV couples will participate in this show, ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga,’ which is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Farooqui.

Let’s learn about the Couples participating in the show: Hina Khan—Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik—Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary—Debina Banerjee, Sudesh Lahiri—Mamta Lahiri, Geeta Phogat—Pawan Kumar, Avika Gor—Milind Chandwani, and Swara Bhaskar—Fahad Ahmed.

The show’s format is both fun and emotional. Couples are given challenging tasks, which reveal their mutual chemistry, trust, and the reality of the relationship. A glimpse of emotions, conflict, and love is also shown.

Apart from TV, it can also be seen on OTT platforms like Jio Cinema and Hotstar.

It will be interesting to see how this couple’s bonding onscreen looks after this ‘oops moment’!

