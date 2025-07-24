Hina Khan’s Glamorous Blouse Designs Every Bride-To-Be Should Bookmark

Hina Khan is a popular actress who gained widespread recognition with her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She often creates buzz with her fashion choices, especially in traditional glam. And if you are looking for some good options, we have curated Hina Khan-inspired glamorous blouse designs that a bride-to-be should bookmark for herself.

Blouse Designs Inspired By Hina Khan

1) Traditional Elegance

Hina caught the spotlight with her vibrancy in this rich purple saree featuring subtle golden work. Pairing this look with a matching rich purple silk blouse design featuring short sleeves and golden embroidered motifs, the actress held on to the traditional elegance. However, the Ideep V-neckline with a golden border decorated with statement earrings made this perfect for after-marriage ceremonies.

2) Pastel Square Neckline Blouse

Khan embraced her bridal look in a beautiful pastel green saree with delicate border. Contrasting with the saree, the actress paired her saree with a soft, blush-pink blouse, which added a modern charm to her traditional avatar. The square-neckline satin blouse added a bold touch while the short sleeves with heavy and intricate patchwork looked classic. With a pink chunni, a huge mirror, and stone-embellished accessories, this look allowed it to exude bridal charm.

3) Deep V-neck Blouse

Ditching simplicity, Hina wears a metallic shine, sheer brown saree in this look, paired with a matching blouse, balancing boldness with comfort. The simple blouse pattern, with a bold, deep V-neckline, added a sizzling touch. With smokey makeup and hairstyle, the actress looked chic.

4) Bold Spaghetti Sleeves Blouse

Slaying like a Gen-Z, Hina wore a spaghetti-sleeved blouse with her checked red saree. The simple saree looked glamorous paired with a sparkling blouse featuring a butterfly neckline and slip sleeves that accentuated her toned shoulders. With dramatic bohemian makeup and accessories, she looked mesmerizing.

5) Infinity High Neckline Blouse

Bringing a new style for fashion enthusiasts, Hina wore a high-neckline, plain black blouse featuring an infinity-style design around the upper waist, which highlighted her midriff. However, the full sleeves, with heavy work added, gave her a royal vibe, which she paired with a heavy and colorful skirt, making her look like an absolute diva.