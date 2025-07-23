Hina Khan’s Desi Glam with a Golden Touch

Hina Khan stuns in full Desi Glam as she dons a regal olive green lehenga, perfectly blending traditional elegance with contemporary charm. With intricate gold embroidery and a flowing silhouette, Hina Khan’s ensemble is nothing short of a fashion statement, ideal for wedding festivities or grand celebrations.

The Look: Royal in Olive & Gold

Hina Khan stuns in a heavily embellished olive green lehenga adorned with striking golden floral embroidery that brings every inch of the outfit alive. The intricate handwork and shimmering golden threads make the ensemble rich in tradition yet strikingly modern.

Blouse & Dupatta Details

She pairs it with a golden blouse featuring a structured bust and mirror detailing. The matching sheer dupatta, sprinkled with embroidered accents and bordered with finesse, is delicately draped over her shoulders, giving the outfit a graceful finish.

Jewels & Glow

Hina Khan complements the regal vibe with a bold choker, statement rings, maang tikka, and her signature soft glam makeup. Her hair, styled in romantic waves, frames her look beautifully, keeping the attention firmly on her lehenga and that ethereal glow.

The Vibe: Old-World Royalty Meets Modern Diva

It’s not just desi glam—it’s designer elegance dipped in gold. Hina Khan brings bridal inspiration, festive flair, and timeless charm in one unforgettable ensemble.