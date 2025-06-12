Pati Patni Aur Panga: Shoot Begins, Sonali Bendre To Host, THESE Contestants To Appear!

Popular TV actress Avika Gor is going to return to the small screen once again. However, this time she will not appear in any fictional character, but will present a beautiful glimpse of her relationship with her real-life partner Milind Chandwani to the audience. Colors TV’s upcoming reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ is in the news these days, in which Avika-Milind have now entered.

Recently, Avika Gor shared pictures of the Roka ceremony with her fiancé Milind Chandwani on social media, which filled her fans with happiness. Now the couple is going to share this beautiful relationship on the big screen as well. The show will show the chemistry, love and understanding of both of them towards each other.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal will also be seen in the show

Apart from Avika-Milind, Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal will also be seen in this show. Recently, the news of Hina and Rocky’s marriage made a lot of headlines. Now both of them will give the audience a glimpse of their married life through this show.

What is the concept of the show?

‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ will bring celebrity couples together and present the depths of their relationship in a light-hearted but heart-touching manner. In this show, the couples will have to do fun tasks which will test their chemistry, bonding and mutual understanding. The show will feature loving banter, unspoken conversations, teamwork, laughter, small fights and special moments.

Sudesh Lahiri and his wife were also seen

Recently, during the shooting of the show, Sudesh Lahiri was spotted with his wife along with Avika-Milind and Hina-Rocky.

Sonali Bendre will host the show

The show will be hosted by Bollywood’s beautiful actress Sonali Bendre, who is known for her cool style and amazing hosting skills.

Although the date of the show going on-air has not been revealed yet, have just started shooting. Fans are getting tremendous excitement about it.