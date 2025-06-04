Congratulations! Hina Khan Ties The Knot With Longtime BF Rocky Jaiswal In An Intimate Ceremony

This evening begins with a beautiful surprise by none other than Sher Khan, Hina Khan. After waiting for years, the actress has finally tied the knot with her longtime love, Rocky Jaiswal. After dating for 12 long years, the lovebirds of the town have finally become husband and wife. The actress has undoubtedly left her fans in a frenzy with this good news.

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared dreamy photos from her intimate ceremony. Hina and Rocky were dressed like characters from fairy tales. The actress wore a pastel green saree with a pastel pink blouse, complimented by a dreamy silk dupatta on her head. With minimal makeup and diamond accessories, she looked pretty, while Rocky looked charming in a white chikankari embellished kurta and pink dupatta. The couple tied the knot with court marriage, and they signed the papers in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple took their wedding vows on June 4, 2025, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives.

The dreamy wedding photos of Hina and Rocky are simply too good to miss. There were several key moments, including Rocky kissing Hina’s hand, the couple signing the papers, Rocky helping Hina put on the anklets, holding hands, Hina’s cute kiss on Rocky’s nose, and many more. Not to forget to mention, Hina’s dupatta has the text, “Hina (infinity sign) Rocky).

Undoubtedly, this is the best thing on the internet today. Many congratulations to the newlywed; we wish you a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.