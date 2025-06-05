Hina Khan Resumes Work Just a Day After Getting Married To Rocky Jaiswal

Television actress Hina Khan, popularly known for her daily soap appearances and Bigg Boss, got married to her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, after 11 years of relationship in an intimate registry wedding on June 4, which surprised her fans and industry friends.

What stunned people more was her public appearance just the day after her wedding.

She was seen in a black dress, mehendi on her hands and feet, wedding ring, and Hina’s big smile proved her happiness.

Hina was seen attending a Korean Expo the very next day. She has been Newly appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism.

Talking at the event, she said with a warm smile, “I got married yesterday. I had an important event to attend today that I wanted to be a part of, and here I am. Thank you so much for having me here today.”

For the unknown, Hina and Rocky have been together since 2014, and Hina has often praised her better half for standing by her in every situation.

Hina Khan herself announced her wedding by posting beautiful pictures of her and Rocky as a newlywed couple. Taking to her Instagram account, Hina wrote, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, and our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

