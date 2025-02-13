Rozlyn Khan files defamation case against Ankita Lokhande

Actress Rozlyn Khan has taken legal action against Ankita Lokhande by filing a defamation lawsuit. The dispute between the two actors escalated after a series of public statements and allegations.

Khan shared court documents related to the case, giving insight into her claims and the legal basis of her suit. This move follows Ankita Lokhande’s recent remarks, where she dismissed Rozlyn’s allegations as “cheap” and extended her support to Hina Khan.

The conflict began when Rozlyn accused Hina Khan of using cancer for publicity. Ankita responded by criticizing Rozlyn’s statements, leading to a heated exchange. Rozlyn later reacted strongly to Ankita’s comments, setting the stage for legal proceedings.

Announcing the lawsuit, Rozlyn posted on social media that her legal team, led by Alika Ashif Khan, had filed a criminal defamation case in court. She also requested that any inquiries regarding the matter be directed to her lawyer.

The public disagreement has drawn attention, with opinions divided among fans and followers. As the case unfolds, more details are expected to emerge regarding the dispute and its legal implications.