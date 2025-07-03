Who Won Laughter Chefs S2? Finale Date, Highlights & Memorable Moments Inside

The Colors TV show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 is nearing its end. The finale episode has already been shot, and the viral photos from the last episode have been raising speculation about the winner. So let’s take a look at the film details from the finale date to the winners.

A few days ago, Laughter Chefs contestants got snapped at the sets of the show, arriving for the finale shoot. According to the reports, the last episode was shot on June 24, and the finale episode is expected to air on July 27, 2025, on Colors TV and JioCinema.

But now the buzz is, who are the winners of the second season? According to reports and online buzz, Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh are said to have won the show, which is not surprising given Aly Goni’s culinary skills. However, the latest reports reveal that Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav have lifted the trophy this year. These speculations began with one of the viral photos, in which Elvish and Karan were seen holding the trophy, but we will have to wait for the finale for confirmation.

Taking about the highlights, for the finals all the contestants, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain with host Bharti Singh and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi looked stunning in vibrant attires. Rubina Dilaik’s husband, Abhinav Shukla, also joined in for the finale as demanded by the fans.

See BTS Pictures-