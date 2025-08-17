Binddii Cast, Release Date, Time, Where To Watch, And More

Colors TV is all set for a new TV serial named Binddii. The show tells the refreshing story of a young girl, Binddii, who is born in jail. Binddii loves her mother deeply, who is jailed for a crime she hasn’t committed. After Binddii grows up, she is released from jail, which separates the mother-daughter duo. Binddii wishes for her mother’s support, while her mother worries about how her daughter will survive among those who land her in this situation. Check out the cast, characters, release date, show time, and more details below.

Cast Details

1) Krushal Ahuja

The charming actor Krushal rose to fame with Jhanak, and he is all set for his comeback but in an unexpected avatar. He will be the male lead of the show. We have exclusively broken the news of Krushal joining the show. If you have missed it, check out the article below.

2) Radhika Muthukumar

Actress Radhika is known for her appearances in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Do Chutki Sindoor, Sitara, and others. She will appear as the female lead in the new show. She will play the role of the mother of the titular character Binddii.

3) Achint Kaur

Actress Achint is a renowned actress known for her impactful roles in shows like Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani, Jamai Raja, Saaya, and more. This time, she is appearing as a jailer, and her new role is set to surprise viewers.

4) Sanchi Bhoyar

The young child actress Sanchi, who appeared in Colors Marathi show Vithuraya Pathirakha, is all set for a big role as the titular character Binddii in the upcoming show. She is portraying the character of the lead actress’s daughter.

5) Manav Gohil

Manav is a veteran actor known for his appearances in shows like Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Tenali Rama, Yam Hain Hum, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kaamnaa, and more. He will appear in a powerful role in the upcoming show.

6) Abhishek Rawat

He is a popular actor on Indian television. He rose to fame with Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and has appeared in shows like Kaamnaa, Tenali Rama, Married Woman Diaries, and more. The actor will appear in an unexpected role. We have exclusively broken the news of him joining the show, and if you have missed it, check out the article below.

Binddii Show Release Date, Air Time, And Where To Watch

Binddi is an upcoming TV show, produced by Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP, and you can watch it on Colors TV or stream online on JioHotstar. The release date of the show is yet to be revealed, and the first promo was released on August 15, 2025.