Reem Shaikh Glows in Ivory Floral Anarkali and Regal Pearl Jewels

Reem Shaikh often shares her workout routines, fashion moments, and travel experiences on social media. Recently, the actress uploaded beautiful pictures of herself in an ivory floral anarkali suit, creating a festive vibe. To enhance her look, she is holding an incense holder, which adds an ethereal and divine touch.

Reem Shaikh In Floral Ivory Anarkali Suit

Reem is wearing an ivory Anarkali suit adorned with delicate floral prints in subtle shades of pink, green, and gold. The suit is fitted and tailored with a scalloped deep neckline, beautifully framed by ornate gold zari embroidery. Its full sleeves feature intricate gold embroidery on the cuffs and neckline, adding a touch of elegance to the soft floral base. The gown’s flared silhouette drapes gracefully around her as she poses seated on a floral-patterned rug. Reem’s outfit is both modest and regal, making it perfect for festive or religious occasions.

Reem style her hair in soft, voluminous vintage-inspired waves, side-parted and cascading over one shoulder. The classic waves give a nod to retro Mughal aesthetics while still feeling fresh and romantic.

Reem pairs her outfit with a stunning oversized circular maang tikka featuring pearl detailing, which is perfectly centered on her forehead for a bridal or ceremonial look. Complementing this, she wears large, heavy jhumkas adorned with pearl drops that create a bold statement and enhance the traditional allure of her appearance. To add a subtle yet authentic ethnic touch, a delicate stud nose ring adorns her nose, beautifully completing the ensemble.

The makeup features soft glam with warm-toned eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, fluttery lashes, and nude lips. A dewy base provides the skin with a natural glow.

Reem Shaikh’s look is deeply rooted in graceful tradition, evoking a Mughal-era aesthetic with its floral elegance and temple-ready charm. The muted tones, soft styling, and cultural details create a perfect fusion of simplicity and royalty.