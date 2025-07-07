Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain On Pregnancy Rumours, ‘Baat Chal Rahi Hai’

Popular TV couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in the news again these days but this time the reason is rumours about Ankita’s pregnancy. Recently, in the promo of a reality show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, when Ankita said “I am pregnant” during fun, speculations started flooding social media.

Now Ankita and Vicky themselves have reacted to this news through their vlog. In a funny way, Vicky said, “The news has been going on for a long time… now the question should be, when will the pregnancy happen. The family is also after us, everyone has their own deals going on.”

Ankita also laughed and said, “I am tired of explaining to people again and again.” However, at the moment both have made it clear that there is no good news right now, but talks are definitely going on.

In this vlog, Ankita also praised Vicky a lot. She said, “Vicky always motivates me. He is my support system. When I start losing courage, he reminds me of my dreams.” At the same time, Vicky also praised Ankita and said, “Ankita never lets any relationship break. No matter how difficult the time is, she keeps everyone together.”

Let us tell you that Ankita and Vicky got married in December 2021. Both are also seen in reality shows with each other and their chemistry is very much liked by the fans. Currently, both are enjoying balancing their personal and professional life, and at the moment “talks are on” regarding baby planning!

