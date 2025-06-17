Vicky Jain Holds Meera Chopra’s Hand, Wife Ankita Lokhande Gets Jealous?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in the news once again, but this time for a different reason. Recently, the two were spotted together at a promotional event for ‘Fauji 2’, where many other stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Gauahar Khan were also present. But the video that is going viral on social media has completely grabbed people’s attention.

In the video, Vicky Jain was seen holding Meera Chopra’s hand and talking to her. The two were seen engaged in a deep discussion, while Ankita Lokhande, standing at a distance, was watching all this. As soon as she saw this scene, her reaction was captured on camera and now this video is spreading like wildfire on the internet.

The video clearly shows Ankita staring at Meera Chopra repeatedly. When Vicky comes to Ankita after finishing his conversation with Meera, Ankita immediately asks him, “What were you talking about?” Vicky tries to answer something, but before he can hear the answer, Ankita tells him, “Shut up”.

However, it is not confirmed what the real meaning of this whole incident was. But fans believe that Ankita felt jealous after seeing Vicky with Meera, and that is why she reacted like this in public.

Let us tell you, during ‘Bigg Boss 17’ also, many fights were seen between Ankita and Vicky. Even at that time, Ankita’s possessive nature was in the headlines. Now this new video once again shows how sensitive and protective she is about her husband.

People are giving different reactions to this video on social media. Some are considering it a funny moment, while some are calling it an example of honesty and emotion in relationships.

Now let’s see whether Ankita or Vicky reacts to this viral video or not.

