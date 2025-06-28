Candid Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7

IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 was a starry affair that brought together the brightest names from the world of OTT and digital entertainment. Held at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai on 19 June, the evening was packed with glamour, energy, and celebration.

While the red carpet was all about dazzling looks and camera-ready poses, what truly stood out were the candid, unfiltered moments captured in between — when the stars let their guard down and simply enjoyed the vibe of the night.

From celebrated actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, and Prosenjit Chatterjee to popular faces like Divyanka Tripathi, Shaheer Sheikh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sunny Leone — everyone brought their charm to the evening. Alongside them, creators and digital stars such as Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, and Barkha Singh added their spark to the celebration.

These candid glimpses remind us that behind the spotlight and accolades are real moments of joy, laughter, and connection.

Scroll through to check out some of the best candid captures from India’s Biggest and Most Credible Web Entertainment Awards.

Title Partner: DishTV Watcho

Powered By: Bajaj Almond Drops, Lacto Calamine

In Association With: Royal Ranthambore, TV9 Bharatvarsh

Radio Partner: Radio City

Outdoor Partner: Art Media

Support Partners: Think Events, White Apple

An Initiative by: IWMBuzz Live