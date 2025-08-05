Top 5 TV Divas’ Hidden Talent: YRKKH’s Saloni Sandhu, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi

TV divas captivate fans with their on-screen performances. Still, off-screen, these stars often possess surprising and unique hidden talents that not many know, so let’s have a look at the top five TV divas’ hidden talents, including YRKKH’s Saloni Sandhu, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Saloni Sandhu’s Hidden Talent

Saloni Sandhu became a household name as Charu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress recently exited the show, but she keeps her fans engaged through her social media. She is a social media star and apart from acting, she is a good dancer. She has a passion for dancing, and her Instagram feeds a glimpse of her dancing skills.

2) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly’s Hidden Talent

She is a powerhouse of talents and has proven her versatility with her appearance in different genres from comedy to drama. However, besides acting, Rupali is a good dancer, which we also see in her show Anupama. In addition to that, the actress is also a voice-over artist and has the skill of creating different voices.

3) Imlie’s Sumbul Touqeer

The popular Sumbul won hearts with her appearance in Imlie. However, besides acting, she loves dancing, and her moves are exceptional, which one can notice through her social media posts. However, apart from that, the actress also loved writing and directing and wishes to explore her career in both sectors.

4) Ishqbaaaz’s Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi is a talented actress, and we have seen her in different characters. And along with acting, she also has some hidden talents, one of which is singing. The actress loves singing and she has sung at her wedding. She also loves dancing and often shares glimpses of it on her social media.

5) Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi

Known for her appearances in Banoo Mai Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka is quite popular for her acting skills, but besides being a good actor, she is also an action lover as the actress is a skilled rifle shooter. She has learned rifle shooting at the Bhopal Rifle Academy and has also won a medal in rifle shooting.