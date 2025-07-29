Bollywood News: Farah Khan Receives Handwritten Letter from Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend & More

Today, some such news came from the film corridors, which increased the heartbeats of the fans, sometimes smiles, sometimes surprise, and somewhere new discussions of relationships.

Farah Khan got a special handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was overjoyed when she received a handwritten letter from the megastar of the century, Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, Farah had gone to actress Radhika Madan’s house in connection with a vlog shoot, where she saw a framed letter written by Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, she jokingly said, “Amit ji, send me a similar letter too.”

Now Farah’s prayers have been answered. On Monday, Farah shared a video on her Instagram in which she gave the good news to her fans that she, too, has received a similar beautiful letter from Amitabh Bachchan. She said, “I wished from my heart, and truly, the whole universe supported me!” The special thing was that this letter was written at 3:30 in the night, revealing that Amitabh ji is even watching vlogs.

At the end of the video, Farah’s cook Dilip also joked, “Ma’am, please get Amitabh sir to write a letter for me too.” To this, Farah laughingly replied, “First get your wife to write a letter!”

Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nysa Devgn completes studies

Bollywood star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn has graduated. Nysa, 22, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality degree from Switzerland’s renowned Glion Institute of Higher Education, specialising in Luxury Brand Strategy.

A video of Nysa walking on stage to receive her degree goes viral on social media. A loud voice comes from behind. Fans believe the voice was Kajol’s, as she looks extremely proud and excited to see her daughter.

Speculations about Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa’s relationship intensified

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted with Arjun Pratap Bajwa outside a gurudwara in Mumbai, once again igniting rumours of their relationship. The two did not pose together, but being seen together was enough to increase fans’ interest.

After Sara’s recent film Metro… In Dino, she was a little away from the media, but now her outing has brought her personal life back into the limelight.

So today was a very emotional, fun, and talked-about day for Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan’s letter, Nysa’s graduation, and Sara’s romantic outing all happened this day.

