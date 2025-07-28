Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 24: Total 68.10 Cr Worldwide

Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 24: ‘Metro… In Dino’ has made its way at the box office at a slow but steady pace since its release on July 4, 2025. Sunday, July 27 was the 24th day of the film’s release, and according to early figures from Sacnilk, the film recorded a net collection of 0.66 crores on this day. With this, the film’s total India Net collection so far has been 52.22 crores, India Gross 62.1 crores, and Worldwide collection 68.10 crores.

The film did a business of 26.85 crores in the first week, 17.15 crores in the second week and 6.6 crores in the third week. Gradually, the film attracted audiences on the basis of its content and its hold became stronger due to word of mouth.

‘Metro… In Dino’ is being called the spiritual sequel of 2007’s ‘Life in a… Metro’. The film presents today’s urban life, the complexity of relationships and emotional challenges very seriously, due to which it is becoming popular especially among the youth.

Powerful actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have played their characters with full intensity in the film. Every character has a different story, which definitely touches some or the other viewer.

The music of the film is given by Pritam, and it is also attracting the attention of the audience due to its soundtrack. Its songs are trending on social media, especially among the youth, its melody and lyrics are being liked a lot.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film’s cinematography is done by Abhishek Basu and editing is done by Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda. The length of the film is about 159 minutes, but its emotional depth keeps the audience hooked till the end.

Although the film had a slow start, it is now slowly reaching the audience who like content-driven films. This film is an example that on the basis of good story and acting, films can reach the heights of success even without noise.

