Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 20: The Anurag Basu-directed “Metro… In Dino” has maintained a slow but steady pace at the box office in the middle of its third week. The film earned around 0.40 crore (early estimate) on the 20th day, Wednesday, July 23rd, taking its total India net collection to 50.25 crore.

The film earned 26.85 crore in the first week and 17.15 crore in the second week. So far in the third week, it has collected around 5.25 crore.

The film’s Hindi occupancy on Wednesday was 13.47%, indicating the presence of a limited but loyal audience.

“Metro… In Dino,” is an urban drama that sensitively presents modern relationships, loneliness, and emotional complexities. The film is touted as a spiritual sequel to 2007’s “Life in a… Metro” and is striking a strong chord, especially with the young audience.

The film has a strong star cast. Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have brought life to their characters.

Talking about music, Pritam has once again created magic with his music. The film songs are becoming very popular, especially among the youth. The cinematography of the film is handled by Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu, while editing is done by Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda. The length of the film is 159 minutes.

Although “Metro… In Dino” did not have a high commercial opening, its content-based appeal, strong star cast, and emotional connection gave it steady growth.

