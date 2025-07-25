Blending Storytelling with Strategy: T-Series Raises the Bar for Film Marketing

In today’s content-saturated world, grabbing attention is one thing, but holding it is another. That’s exactly where the T-Series in-house Film Marketing Team (Film Team) has emerged as a true industry frontrunner. Over the last six months, the team has consistently delivered clutter-breaking, emotionally resonant campaigns that haven’t just promoted films — they’ve created cultural conversations.

Whether through immersive experiences, meaningful editorial outreach, or innovative event formats, T-Series has shown time and again that when it comes to film promotions, they aren’t just ticking boxes. They are setting new standards.

The Diplomat: Steering Dialogue with Substance

One of the most noteworthy campaigns of the year came with The Diplomat starring John Abraham, a film that required sensitivity and seriousness in its communication. Rather than taking a conventional route, the team focused on the film’s essence, shining a light on the lives and contributions of Indian diplomats and the former Minister of External Affairs of India late Shri Sushma Swaraj ji.

The campaign emphasized editorial partnerships and conversation-led promotions, offering the audience meaningful context and deeper insight. A standout moment was the specially curated meet-and-greet with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar. This elevated the film’s relevance and added a layer of credibility that resonated far beyond typical promotions.

Raid 2: Making Waves with a Unique Song Launch

For the highly anticipated Raid 2, the team chose a fresh and bold direction. A high-octane club-party song launch event was held aboard Mumbai’s M2M ferry, offering a spectacular visual setting on the Arabian Sea, sticking to the vibe of the song and giving a one-of-its-kind experience to the media on the bouncing waves of the Arabian Sea.

View Instagram Post 1: Blending Storytelling with Strategy: T-Series Raises the Bar for Film Marketing

Ajay Devgn, producer Bhushan Kumar, and music icon Yo Yo Honey Singh came together for a special moment that was visually rich, emotionally charged, and media-friendly. This unique waterborne launch instantly became one of the year’s most talked-about events, proving how setting, star power, and storytelling can converge into a showstopper.

Metro…In Dino: A Campaign That Resonated Deeply

With Metro…In Dino, the T-Series team leaned into emotion, music, and originality to create one of the most memorable campaigns of 2025.

It began with the launch of the soulful track Zamaana Lage, introduced in an intimate, heartfelt setting that immediately struck a chord with audiences and media at the event. The song was launched amidst a cozy monsoon vibe, a breezy open-air venue, and live performances by talent along with a live band called ‘Soul Jam’.

The trailer launch, however, was the true game-changer. Instead of a conventional reveal, the team created a live theatre-style performance where the cast acted out scenes in a beautifully executed short play. This immersive experience allowed the media and audiences to connect with the film on an emotional and creative level.

View Instagram Post 2: Blending Storytelling with Strategy: T-Series Raises the Bar for Film Marketing

View Instagram Post 3: Blending Storytelling with Strategy: T-Series Raises the Bar for Film Marketing

The music campaign further amplified the film’s appeal. Songs like Qayde Se, Dil Ka Kya, Mausam, Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, Yaad, and others became instant chart-toppers, trending across streaming platforms, dominating reels, and resonating with a cross-generational audience. The results spoke volumes: 4.9/5 on Google ratings, 8.2/10 on IMDb, and 8.1/10 on BookMyShow.

Metro…In Dino also claimed the title of #1 Most Anticipated Indian Movie on IMDb, and its global visibility soared with a prime spot at Toronto’s iconic Eaton Centre, placing the film at the center of international attention.

Setting the Bar, Film After Film

What distinguishes T-Series is its ability to align campaign strategy with the tone and soul of each film. Whether it’s initiating intelligent conversation with The Diplomat, delivering scale and spectacle with Raid 2, or evoking emotion with Metro…In Dino, the T-Series marketing and PR team has delivered campaigns that break formula and win hearts.

With a strong slate of upcoming titles, the studio shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to rewrite the rules of movie marketing in India.