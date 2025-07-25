Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Earns 172.50 Cr in First Week, Set to Enter 200 Cr Club

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohit Suri’s directorial film Saiyaara performs brilliantly at the box office. In the seven days of the first week, the film has collected 172.50 crores in India. On Thursday, July 24th, the film collected around 18.75 crores on the seventh day.

The film opened with 21.5 crores on Friday, followed by a massive jump of 26 crores on Saturday and 35.75 crores on Sunday. After earning 24 crores on Monday, 25 crores on Tuesday, and 21.5 crores on Wednesday, it also collected 18.75 crores on Thursday.

The film’s overall occupancy in Hindi was 31.43% on Thursday. The young audience highly appreciates the story, music, and acting.

The film is a musical love story about Vaani and Krish, who connect through writing and music. The film’s cinematography and emotional touch have impressed the audience a lot.

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s pairing in this film, presented by Yash Raj Films, is also very popular.

Looking at the trend, Saiyyara is expected to earn more rapidly over the weekend. This film can soon join the 200 crore club.

