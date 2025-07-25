Saiyaara Actor Shaan Grover Exclusive: “Didn’t Expect 100 Cr Success, Playing Mahesh Iyer Was Magical”

Shaan Grover, recently seen in a negative role in the film Saiyaara, made many interesting revelations related to his debut film and career in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. Shaan’s character in the film is Mahesh Iyer, who plays Aneet Padda’s ex-boyfriend.

Shaan says, “This is my first film, and being a part of a 100 crore film is a big deal for me. It is quite overwhelming. I am very happy that I appeared on screen as Mahesh.”

He also admitted that he did not understand the character’s psychology properly, but he enjoyed playing the negative character.

When asked why Saiyaara was not promoted, he said, “Yash Raj Films deliberately did not do promotion. They maintained a strategy allowing the characters to connect with the audience. No PR can create magic; a real connection is everything.”

Shaan said the film’s screening was held two days ago at Yash Raj Studios, where the entire cast watched the film together and partied hard. Now my phone is buzzing continuously. I am not a phone person, but I am getting so many calls and messages that it has become difficult to handle.”

On the viral clips about his character Mahesh Iyer, Shaan said, “People are abusing Mahesh, but I consider it love, not hatred. When people react to a negative character, it makes an impact. This is the biggest victory.”

When asked about the family’s reaction, Shaan said, “Whatever I am today is because of my father. He showed me Dilip Kumar’s films and taught me that you cannot be a good actor if you are not a fan of Hindi films.”

Shaan admitted that he did not expect the film to be such a big hit. “I thought the film would earn 70-80 crores, but it exceeded 100 crores. All this results from the hard work of Mohit Suri, Ahan Pandey, Aneet Padda, Yashraj, and the team.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Shaan said he will be seen in a musical drama web series, Jagdalpur. It is a romantic project, but the release date is not fixed.

With a great start, Shaan Grover has given a strong direction to his acting career. Now it remains to be seen what new he brings next.

